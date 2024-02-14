This Is What Travis Kelce Actually Said To Taylor Swift During Viral Super Bowl Celebration

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the pitch of the 2024 Super Bowl Erick W. Rasco via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s intimate celebrations on the pitch of the Super Bowl went viral over the weekend, as the singer joined the Kansas City Chiefs to commemorate his team’s victory.

And now, the NFL has revealed exactly what he said to her as they marked the occasion.

In a video posted on the league’s TikTok page, Travis is seen sharing a kiss with the 14-time Grammy winner, before telling her: “Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby. The absolute best.”

He then asked whether the atmosphere during the game was “electric”, to which she responded: “It was unbelievable.”

Speculation had been rife in the lead-up to the game as to whether Taylor would be able to support her boyfriend in person, as she had kicked off the Asian leg of her ongoing Eras world tour just days earlier.

The previous weekend, Taylor had flown from California (where she picked up two Grammys for her latest album Midnights) to Tokyo, only to return to the States a few days later for the big game in Las Vegas.

