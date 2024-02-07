Taylor Swift Has The Best Response To Criticism About Her Album Output

Taylor Swift on stage in Brazil last year Buda Mendes/TAS23 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has spoken out in response to critics of her musical output.

It’s fair to say that the chart-topping singer has been a bit of a busy bee in the past few years, dropping three studio albums since 2020, as well as four re-recorded versions of previous releases, all of which have featured never-before-heard new material.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Taylor announced during an acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Grammys that her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, would be coming in April.

On Wednesday, Taylor resumed her record-breaking Eras Tour in Tokyo, where she explained she’d been working on her upcoming album since “right after I turned in Midnights”, with work continuing throughout the US leg of her world jaunt last year.

In a video captured by one fan, Taylor is heard telling the audience: “Soon you’ll get to hear it, soon we’ll get to experience that together, and I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music, it still blows my mind. I love doing this. I know I keep saying that, but that’s because it’s true.”

Taylor continued: “Everyone’s like, ‘why do you make so many albums?’. Man, because I love it! I love it so much!”

“I’m having fun, leave me alone,” she added, to cheers from the fans in attendance.

Shortly after revealing the title of her new album, some fans spotted a connection with Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, with whom she was in a relationship for six years before they parted ways in 2023.