Adele Has 4 Simple Words For Anyone Sick Of Seeing Taylor Swift At NFL Games

Adele doesn’t have any tolerance for the dads, Brads and Chads bothered by Taylor Swift’s presence at NFL games.

The Rolling In The Deep singer spoke about the then-upcoming Super Bowl ― as well as Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce ― during a performance at her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, one day before the big game.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” Adele said to the crowd, which began cheering.

“And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a fucking life,” the entertainer continued, hammering home her message. “It’s her fucking boyfriend.”

“It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch because, like I said, I have no idea what’s going on,” she quipped.

Taylor has commented on the backlash to her presence at Chiefs games before, telling Time magazine last year that she’s “just there to support Travis”.

“I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads,” she said.

Travis has also commented on all the attention his high-profile relationship has generated over the course of the season.

“Hopefully, everybody realises that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man,” the Chiefs tight end said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show last month.

“It’s nothing more than that, and how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it.”