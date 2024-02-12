Bradley Cooper Names The A-List Singer He Considered For A Star Is Born Before Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper has revealed he initially had another pop star in mind when he was putting together his film A Star Is Born before Lady Gaga secured the lead role.

The most recent iteration of the classic story was decades in the making, and it’s been well-documented that at one point Beyoncé was in talks to star, while Clint Eastwood would have directed.

Eventually, though, the principal roles went to Gaga and Bradley, with the latter on double duty as both actor and director.

However, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last week, he revealed (as reported by IndieWire) that things could have ended up looking quite different.

Bradley at the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival last week Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images

“I thought about Adele for a while,” he admitted, before revealing this version of the plot would have seen his character struggling with his career and heading abroad where he’d meet a woman portrayed by the Someone Like You singer who would change his life.

“That never even took off at all,” the Maestro star added.

Adele at last year's Grammys FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

A Star Is Born finally hit cinemas in 2018, marking Gaga’s first time as the lead in a film.

It was nominated for eight Oscars, including acting nods for Bradley, Gaga and their co-star Sam Rockwell, and was awarded Best Original Song for the singer’s chart-topping contribution to its soundtrack, Shallow.