Lady Gaga Had A Very Cryptic Answer When Asked When Fans Can Expect New Music

Lady Gaga has teased fans that new music could be on the way with a cryptic message.

On Thursday morning, the 13-time Grammy winner shared a TikTok post about her Haus Labs makeup range, and surprised her fans when she began responding to them in the comments.

This included one Little Monster who questioned “where is LG7”, referencing Gaga’s upcoming seventh album.

“In a vault,” Gaga replied, claiming the material she’s recorded was being “guarded by [Japanese ogre emoji]”.

When another insisted that fans need “a new album not makeup”, Gaga responded: “Magic potions take time.”

Gaga’s most recent album, Chromatica, was released in 2020, spawning the hit singles Stupid Love and the number one Ariana Grande collaboration Rain On Me.

She and the late Tony Bennett also released their second joint album Love For Sale the following year, earning them two Grammy wins.

In the time since, Gaga has also secured her third Best Original Song nomination at the Oscars for her Top Gun: Maverick cut Hold My Hand, appeared in the film House Of Gucci, reprised her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas and, more recently, lent her voice to the Rolling Stones’ comeback album Hackney Diamonds.

This year will also see Gaga returning to the acting world, when she appears in Folie À Deux – the much-anticipated musical sequel to the Oscar-winning film Joker.

She’ll be playing a new spin on Harley Quinn, sharing the screen with Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role as the titular DC villain.