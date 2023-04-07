Lady Gaga Marks Final Day Filming Joker Sequel With One More Intriguing Harley Quinn Snap

Lady Gaga pictured on the set of Folie A Deux earlier this week Gotham via Getty Images

Lady Gaga has revealed she’s now completed filming on the upcoming Joker sequel Folie A Deux, marking the occasion with a new intriguing photo of herself in character.

In August 2022, the Oscar winner confirmed she’d be teaming up with Joaquin Phoenix on the new film, in which she’ll play Batman villain Harley Quinn, who has been portrayed on screen by Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco in recent years.

On Thursday morning, Gaga revealed she was done filming the show, marking the occasion with a newly-released snap of herself in costume.

“That’s a wrap,” she wrote alongside the photo, signing off her message: “Harleen.”

That’s a wrap ❤️🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen pic.twitter.com/DjVLbtvmFc — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 6, 2023

Last month, pictures of Gaga filming Folie A Deux – the title of which refers to a shared psychosis – in New York went viral, with additional snaps of her on set with Joaquin appearing to show them filming a musical sequence (unlike the first Joker film, it has been reported that Folie A Deux will be a musical).

Although best known for her work as a chart-topping singer, Gaga has branched out into acting on multiple occasions.

She previously won a Golden Globe for her role in the TV series American Horror Story: Hotel, and went on to star in films like A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci.

Gaga’s performance in A Star Is Born earned her an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category, as well as a Best Original Song win for Shallow, a song she wrote and performed in the film.

Lady Gaga with her Oscar in 2019 Future Publishing via Getty Images

The first Joker film was a smash at the box office upon its release in 2019, and led the way at the following year’s Academy Awards with 11 nominations, including wins for Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.

However, it wasn’t without its controversies, with many critics speaking out against Joker’s depiction of mental illness and gun violence.