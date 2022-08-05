Lady Gaga Confirms Role In Joker 2 With Very Cheeky Tweet

It’s no joke: Lady Gaga will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Todd Phillips’ Oscar-winning blockbuster Joker.

The singer had previously been rumoured to star in the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, the title of which refers to a shared psychosis.

She confirmed her participation on Thursday via a tweet that included the music of Irving Berlin’s Cheek To Cheek.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The original Joker movie came out in 2019. The sequel, set for release in October 2024, will reportedly be a musical ― which obviously plays to Gaga’s strengths.

Variety speculated that Gaga might play a version of the character Harley Quinn, but no one connected to the film has confirmed whether that character will be in the movie.

