June Brown Fans Have Been Recalling The 'Iconic' Moment She Met Lady Gaga On The Graham Norton Show

Graham Norton has brought together numerous guests on his chat show’s red sofa over the years, but of all the meetings between unlikely stars, none have been more iconic than the time June Brown met Lady Gaga.
The moment has been recirculating online following the news the EastEnders legend has died at the age of 95.
Fans have been sharing clips of their joint appearance on the chat show from back in October 2013.
June, who played EastEnders’ Dot Cotton, was made an appearance to chat about her autobiography, at the same time Gaga was promoting her ARTPOP album.
The interview saw the pair strike up an unlikely bond as June admitted she was a big fan of Gaga’s and told her she’d put extra effort into her outfit, so not to be outdone by the US singer.
June was also seen puffing away on an e-cigarette and sipping red wine throughout the chat, and after Gaga discovered June was reaching the age of 87, she took a sip of her wine, adding: “I just want to take a sip from your cup, I want to know what those genes are.”
Later, when host Graham interrupted a conversation June was having with actor Jude Law on the sofa, Gaga said: “Leave her alone, she’s a star!”
Fellow guest Greg Davies couldn’t quite believe he was witnessing the coming together of June and Gaga, joking: “Sorry Graham, is this happening or have I been taking drugs?”
Gaga later told June: “I wish I could take you home.”
After posing backstage for photos following the recording, Gaga actually cemented their relationship further by inviting June to afternoon tea at her London hotel during her visit.
After news of June’s death was announced on Monday, names from across the showbiz world paid tribute to her, including former co-stars Adam Woodyatt, Danny Dyer, Letitia Dean and Natalie Cassidy.
Letitia, who plays EastEnders’ Sharon Watts, called her a “phenomenal actress” and a “very dear friend”, while Sonia Fowler actor Natalie hailed her as the “best character actress EastEnders has ever seen”.
June joined EastEnders in 1985 and remained with the soap for eight years.
She returned in 1997 and Dot stayed on the Square until 2020, making an off-screen exit when the character went to live in Ireland with her grandson.
June announced the bombshell news of her exit with little fanfare, revealing in a podcast interview she was unhappy with Dot’s recent storylines.
Her children said she died at her home in Surrey on Sunday with her family by her side.
“There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten,” a BBC spokesperson added.