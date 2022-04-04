June Brown Fans Have Been Recalling The 'Iconic' Moment She Met Lady Gaga On The Graham Norton Show

The interview saw the pair strike up an unlikely bond as June admitted she was a big fan of Gaga’s and told her she’d put extra effort into her outfit, so not to be outdone by the US singer.

June was also seen puffing away on an e-cigarette and sipping red wine throughout the chat, and after Gaga discovered June was reaching the age of 87, she took a sip of her wine, adding: “I just want to take a sip from your cup, I want to know what those genes are.”

Later, when host Graham interrupted a conversation June was having with actor Jude Law on the sofa, Gaga said: “Leave her alone, she’s a star!”

Fellow guest Greg Davies couldn’t quite believe he was witnessing the coming together of June and Gaga, joking: “Sorry Graham, is this happening or have I been taking drugs?”

Gaga later told June: “I wish I could take you home.”