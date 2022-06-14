Following the news that a Joker sequel was officially in the works, the first casting rumour has emerged in the press – and it’s a good ’un.
Last week, filmmaker Todd Phillips announced that a follow-up to his controversial 2019 film was in production, with Joaquin Phoenix returning as the titular villain.
He also revealed the film’s intriguing subtitle Folie À Deux, which appeared to suggest the Joker would have an accomplice in the sequel.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the plan is for Harley Quinn to join in the fun in the second Joker film, with none other than Lady Gaga said to be “in early talks” for the role.
And believe it or not, that’s not even the wildest part of the story.
You see, THR went on to claim that the sequel to Joker – which paid homage to Martin Scorsese films like Taxi Driver and The King Of Comedy – will be a musical.
As you can imagine, Gaga fans on social media had a lot of thoughts about the reports:
Gaga first branched out into acting with a leading role in American Horror Story: Hotel, for which she nabbed a Golden Globe.
She was later nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance in A Star Is Born, and last year appeared in the fashion drama House Of Gucci.
Joker proved hugely popular at the box office upon its release, and led the way at the Academy Awards in 2020 with 11 nominations, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.
However, it wasn’t without its controversies, with many criticising the film’s depiction of mental illness and gun violence.