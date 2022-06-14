Joaquin Phoenix in Joker Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Following the news that a Joker sequel was officially in the works, the first casting rumour has emerged in the press – and it’s a good ’un.

Last week, filmmaker Todd Phillips announced that a follow-up to his controversial 2019 film was in production, with Joaquin Phoenix returning as the titular villain.

He also revealed the film’s intriguing subtitle Folie À Deux, which appeared to suggest the Joker would have an accomplice in the sequel.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the plan is for Harley Quinn to join in the fun in the second Joker film, with none other than Lady Gaga said to be “in early talks” for the role.

And believe it or not, that’s not even the wildest part of the story.

Lady Gaga performing at the Grammys earlier this year Rich Fury via Getty Images

You see, THR went on to claim that the sequel to Joker – which paid homage to Martin Scorsese films like Taxi Driver and The King Of Comedy – will be a musical.

As you can imagine, Gaga fans on social media had a lot of thoughts about the reports:

let lady gaga play harley quinn for the press tour alone — chase. (@cfree94) June 14, 2022

Lady Gaga’s first day on the set of Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/dE7WqG2BP8 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) June 14, 2022

There could be 100 jokes in your set…! — Stevie Kae (@steviekae) June 14, 2022

The image of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga singing while terrorizing Gotham in Joker 2 got me howling what the fuck is going on. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire Me Already (@big_business_) June 14, 2022

There is a rumor going around that Lady Gaga is Harley Quinn (or female lead) in the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker sequel. If that's true, that is brilliant casting.



If it's not true, someone make it happen! — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) June 13, 2022

I am already exhausted by the Oscar campaign this movie will undoubtedly embark upon https://t.co/5p15j94ZP5 — Philip J. Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) June 14, 2022

Gaga’s Harley Quinn accent is going to be life-changing. Know that. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 14, 2022

these bitches are about to have a method acting off https://t.co/OMefEc4j2A — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) June 14, 2022

dc just having fun now i like it https://t.co/bkyHokN4Sp — lapin (@narapinn) June 14, 2022

Lady Gaga press tour for Harley Quinn… I hope the deal happens JUST so we can experience her saying “I have been studying psychiatry since 13.” — James Harness 🌸🪩 (@JamesHarness) June 14, 2022

If ever there was a headline that might actually cause Twitter to fully implode https://t.co/cLIV9suPjz — Russell Dean Stone (@rdeanstone) June 14, 2022

it's so funny that joker was THE movie for straight men and now the sequel is a musical starring Lady Gaga...this is the biggest yassification in cinematic history 😭 #Joker2 https://t.co/dl7reJ8p0F — kamala khan's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) June 14, 2022

Set it in the Mediterranean and only use ABBA songs. I fucking dare you. https://t.co/4D4Tztfprx — CinemaSins (@cinemasins) June 14, 2022

Gaga first branched out into acting with a leading role in American Horror Story: Hotel, for which she nabbed a Golden Globe.

She was later nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance in A Star Is Born, and last year appeared in the fashion drama House Of Gucci.

Joker proved hugely popular at the box office upon its release, and led the way at the Academy Awards in 2020 with 11 nominations, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.

