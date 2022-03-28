David Furnish and Lady Gaga at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Well, despite the snub, Gaga was later announced to be among the list of A-list guest presenters on the night, but she still decided to swerve the red carpet on Sunday night.

Instead, while the ceremony got underway, she was photographed down the street at her pal Sir Elton John’s annual Oscars bash, in support of his AIDS Foundation.

Lady Gaga poses with her godsons Zachary and Elijah David Buchan/Shutterstock

Serving the old-school Hollywood glamour she’s become synonymous with around awards season, the Rain On Me singer posed alongside her godsons Zachary and Elijah, who Sir Elton shares with his husband David Furnish.

Another snap showed her posing with the boys, David Furnish and her close friend Donatella Versace, striking a pose in a floor-length cream gown with plenty of tulle.

Lady Gaga did not walk the Oscars red carpet despite being one of the night's presenters Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Although House Of Gucci received somewhat mixed reviews, Gaga’s performance was singled out for praise, with the chart-topping star receiving recognition at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Baftas earlier this year.

Gaga bagged her first acting nod in 2019 for her role in A Star Is Born, the same year she won Best Original Song for Shallow, taken from the film’s soundtrack.

She was also nominated for an Oscar back in 2016, for her song Till It Happens To You, taken from the documentary The Hunting Ground.

