The past 12 months have, once again, been a little bit iffy for the film world. While cinemas have been open around the UK for some time now, the ongoing Covid situation has meant they haven’t always been the most enticing environments for a lot of us.

Because of this, with Oscars season now upon us, it might be the case that there are a few gaps on the list of films you’ve actually seen – but don’t fret, because many of them are now available to watch on streaming and catch-up services.

Here are all the top Oscar-nominated films subscribers to the main streaming services can enjoy…

The Power Of The Dog (12 nominations)

What’s it about? Benedict Cumberbatch takes the lead in this critically acclaimed Western, playing a resentful ranch owner struggling with his sexuality, grief and masculinity. Regrettably, despite the title, there is not a dog in the film.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound

Where to watch: Netflix

West Side Story (7 nominations)

What’s it about? A remake of one of the most famous musicals of all time, featuring musical theatre classics like Maria, America and Somewhere. Think Romeo & Juliet, with more jazzhands.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound

Where to watch: Disney+

Don’t Look Up (4 nominations)

What’s it about? A massive asteroid is headed for the earth, ready to wipe out civilisation as we know it, and nobody seems particularly arsed about it. A stressful, though star-studded, watch.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Editing

Where to watch: Netflix

Nightmare Alley (4 nominations)

What’s it about? An ambitious worker at a travelling carnival teams up with his colleagues and uses his skills to swindle the wealthy elite in 1940s America.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

Where to watch: Netflix

Being The Ricardos (3 nominations)

What’s it about? A look behind the curtain at the real-life romance between the stars of I Love Lucy, one of the most iconic sitcoms in American TV history.

Nominated for: Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Supporting Actor (JK Simmons)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

CODA (3 nominations)

What’s it about? The only hearing member of a deaf family (CODA stands for “child of deaf adults”) struggles to walk the line between helping her family fishing business and pursuing her own path in life.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Encanto (3 nominations)

What’s it about? Mirabel is the only member of her family without magical powers – but when her relatives begin to lose their abilities, it’s up to her to work out what is going on.

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song (Dos Oruguitas), Best Original Score

Where to watch: Disney+

The Lost Daughter (3 nominations)

What’s it about? Olivia Colman takes herself on what was supposed to be a relaxing holiday, but ends up becoming fixated on a young family, which ends up triggering her past trauma.

Nominated for: Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to watch: Netflix

No Time To Die (3 nominations)

What’s it about? A chap named James Bond is trying to enjoy his retirement, but ends up being roped into a whole new mission when the CIA gets in touch.

Nominated for: Best Original Song (No Time To Die), Best Sound, Best Special Effects

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

The Tragedy Of Macbeth (3 nominations)

What’s it about? Remember this one from English Lit back in the day? After a tip-off from some witches and gentle pushing from his wife, Macbeth goes mad with power and kills the king of Scotland in a bid claim the throne for himself.

Nominated for: Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Cruella (2 nominations)

What’s it about? Long before she became the iconic Disney villain the world knows and loves, con artist Estella takes the fashion world by storm in her own unique way.

Nominated for: Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: Disney+

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (2 nominations)

What’s it about? The remarkable true story of TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Jessica Chastain in some serious prosthetics.

Nominated for: Best Actress (Jessica Chastain), Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: Disney+

Tick, Tick… Boom! (2 nominations)

What’s it about? Musical genius Jonathan Larson risks it all as he puts his whole life on hold to write a musical after turning 30.

Nominated for: Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Film Editing

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans can pay extra to buy or rent other Oscar-nominated films like Dune, Belfast, King Richard and Spencer on Amazon, Apple TV and YouTube at a cost.

King Richard, Drive My Car, The Worst Person In The World, Parallel Mothers and Licorice Pizza are also still showing at some cinemas.

Want to watch the Oscars live? Sky is screening the event on its Sky Cinema Oscars channel or you can sign up for a seven-day free trial for a Sky Cinema pass from NOW.