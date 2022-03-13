Lady Gaga brought some old Hollywood glamour to Sunday night’s Baftas red carpet in a stunning velvet gown.
The singer and actor, who is a Best Actress nominee for her role in House Of Gucci, looked every inch the movie star in a strapless Ralph Lauren gown and her peroxide hair curled into immaculate waves.
Gaga accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and a feather handbag, which she literally kept at arm’s length as she threw some shapes for the assembled paps.
