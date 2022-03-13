Lady Gaga brought some old Hollywood glamour to Sunday night’s Baftas red carpet in a stunning velvet gown.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The singer and actor, who is a Best Actress nominee for her role in House Of Gucci, looked every inch the movie star in a strapless Ralph Lauren gown and her peroxide hair curled into immaculate waves.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

Gaga accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and a feather handbag, which she literally kept at arm’s length as she threw some shapes for the assembled paps.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

See all the pics from this year’s Baftas red carpet below...

