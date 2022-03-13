Entertainment

Baftas Red Carpet: All The Looks From The 2022 British Academy Film Awards

The stars were out in force and in their finest for the biggest night in the British film industry's calendar.
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Awards season is in full swing, and on Sunday evening it was time for us Brits to roll out the red carpet for the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar - the 2022 British Academy Film Awards.

London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall played host to some of the biggest names from the big screen and beyond, including this year’s host Rebel Wilson who walked the red carpet alongside Lady Gaga...

Others stars in attendance included Salma Hayek, Lashana Lynch, Florence Pugh, Daisy Ridley, Clara Amfo and many more.

Before taking their seats to find out who was taking home one of those highly coveted Bafta statuettes, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet.

Take a look at all the arrivals below...

The Baftas will air at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Rebel Wilson
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Lashana Lynch
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Emma Watson
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
AJ Odudu
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Daisy Ridley
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Florence Pugh
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Clara Amfo
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Laura Whitmore
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Jessie Buckley
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Lea Seydoux
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Rachel Zegler
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Emilia Jones
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Simon Pegg
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Simone Ashley
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Montana Brown
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Ella Hunt
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Bimini Bon Boulash
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Victor Kunda
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Stephen Graham
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Ciaran Hinds
David M. Benett via Getty Images
