Awards season is in full swing, and on Sunday evening it was time for us Brits to roll out the red carpet for the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar - the 2022 British Academy Film Awards.
London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall played host to some of the biggest names from the big screen and beyond, including this year’s host Rebel Wilson who walked the red carpet alongside Lady Gaga...
Others stars in attendance included Salma Hayek, Lashana Lynch, Florence Pugh, Daisy Ridley, Clara Amfo and many more.
Before taking their seats to find out who was taking home one of those highly coveted Bafta statuettes, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet.
Take a look at all the arrivals below...
The Baftas will air at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.