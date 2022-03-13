Baftas 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch Plans To Open His Home To Ukrainian Refugees

Benedict Cumberbatch poses on the red carpet at the BAFTA at London's Royal Albert Hall. TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed he plans to take in Ukrainian refugees as part of the UK government’s plans to help house those fleeing the country following Russia’s invasion.

The Sherlock star, who lost out to Will Smith in the Best Actor category at Sunday night’s Baftas, said that while this year’s awards ceremony was a celebration, it was impossible to ignore what is happening in Ukraine.

Advertisement

“We have brothers and sisters who are suffering,” he told Sky News.

“It is a really shocking time to be a European, two-and-a-half hours’ flight away from Ukraine. It’s something that hangs over us.

Advertisement

“Everyone needs to do as much as they can. I think already today the news has broken that there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, and I hope to be part of that myself.”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the Baftas at London's Royal Albert Hall. Joe Maher via Getty Images

Under the government’s programme, which will begin on Monday, people will be given £350 per month in exchange for offering a spare room to a Ukrainian for at least six months.

Advertisement

The government has been condemned for the speed and scale of its efforts to bring fleeing Ukrainians to the UK.

So far only 3,000 refugees have been welcomed to the UK, despite over two million Ukrainian’s having fled their home country following the Russian invasion which began just over two weeks ago.

The Homes for Ukraine programme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety – even if they have no ties to the UK.