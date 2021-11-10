Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in House Of Gucci MGM/Moviestore/Shutterstock

“An overwrought slog”, “a mess”, “delicious”, “absurdly enjoyable” and, simply, “very good” – that’s what the first critics lucky enough to catch Lady Gaga in action in her new film of House Of Gucci have had to say about it.

So, yes... you could say it’s had a bit of a mixed reception.

The latest big-screen offering from Sir Ridley Scott puts Gaga in the lead role of Patrizia Reggiani, a socialite who had her fashion dynasty heir husband Maurizio Gucci murdered in a case that gripped Italy.

House Of Gucci premiered in London on Tuesday night, and while official reviews are currently still under embargo until nearer to the release date, many journalists have been sounding off about the film on social media.

And pretty much the only thing those who’ve actually seen House Of Gucci can agree on is how over-the-top, glamorous and, above all, camp it is.

But is it actually any good? Well, take a look at the initial Twitter reactions below, and you can make your own mind up...

#HouseOfGucci is quite the animal. Campy, everything Ridley Scott wanted "The Counselor" to be but wasn't able to. Will be divided by many. Lady Gaga eats every morsel of her role up. Instantly the most quotable/meme-able movie since "Borat." Jared Leto best since his Oscar win. pic.twitter.com/xh8nFrDXmC — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 9, 2021

Gaga checks so many of the boxes of previous Oscar winners for actress: She’s a beloved pop icon, taking a role that has her playing a sexy, batshit crazy fame and money-seeker. You can just imagine the old-timers saying to each other over cigars, “She’s just like my first wife.” https://t.co/MxSgZR4gKL — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 9, 2021

#HouseofGucci is an overwrought slog without any discernible direction. Too many narrative focuses stacked on top of one another. Glitzy talented names hamming it up in wealth porn can be fun, but not enough to save the movie from its own messiness — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) November 9, 2021

Al Pacino gives the best performance, Gaga overdoes it (somewhat by necessity of the role), Jared Leto is acting in an entirely different movie, and Adam Driver seems to understand what movie he's actually in. #HouseofGucci — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) November 9, 2021

House of Gucci = juicy caviar camp, an absurdly enjoyable Italian soap opera where Bald Jared Leto pisses on a Gucci scarf. It ultimately eases on its gas to a fault, but Lady Gaga's earnest, ferocious performance completes her evolution from movie star to mighty dramatic actréss — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 9, 2021

#HouseOfGucci Big & soapy, this really hit the spot for me. Everything Leto & Pacino do is lol ridiculous, yet nicely balanced with Driver & Gaga’s mannered 50s melodrama turns. Ridley Scott has everyone acting in the same movie, while going big with glorious gusto. — Chris O'Falt (@cofalt) November 9, 2021

Academy probably’d prefer something more straight-forward with a more serious tone, but it’s Ridley embracing the absurdity of this tabloid yarn that makes it delicious — Chris O'Falt (@cofalt) November 9, 2021

Put another way, this is the movie of Ryan Murphy thinks he’s been making the last 8 years. — Chris O'Falt (@cofalt) November 9, 2021

#HouseOfGucci is Shakespearean in its execution. A solid story of greed and a hunger for success at any cost is dotted with tragi-comedic interludes - both entertaining in different ways. With solid performances, if campy and overegged at times, it works but could do with a trim. pic.twitter.com/q7EAfqQpm0 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) November 9, 2021

#HouseofGucci is delicious and fun. Couldn't take my eyes off of it. @ladygaga and @JaredLeto are the most delicious of the bunch. — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) November 9, 2021

Is #HouseOfGucci a “good” movie? In many ways it’s a mess, but the costumes and the camp accents (“GOOTCH-eeee”) and the pure bonkers Ridley Scott melodrama of it all still felt like a balm for my weary sweatpants soul — Leah Greenblatt (@Leahbats) November 9, 2021

And if Gaga is not strictly Best Actress material, she is still the soul and tiny-espresso-cup spirit of the film — Leah Greenblatt (@Leahbats) November 9, 2021

House of Gucci is very good, Jared Leto was born to play iconic fashion designer Fredo Waluigi Gucci, and — sorry if this is a spoiler — but at one point Lady Gaga says "it's time to take out the trash." pic.twitter.com/jvClvMZibN — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 9, 2021

here's my house of gucci review 😊 pic.twitter.com/CHgvHmPAMJ — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) November 9, 2021

for real tho i had so much fun with this film. succession as written by deux moi. good shit for dramatic bitches like me! — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) November 9, 2021

also the quickest 2hr 44 movie i've ever sat through? i was convinced it was 2 hours because i couldn't believe what a good time i had — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) November 9, 2021

#HouseofGucci is a crowdpleaser that critics will not support. At the Academy Museum screening last week, SAG actors showed support for the film’s most egregious scene-chewers, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto, who may squeak into SAG or Oscar race, but could have used the Golden Globes. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) November 9, 2021

I’ve felt mentally and physically unwell for the past few days but I managed to drag myself out of bed and attend the House Of Gucci premier last night and I’m so glad I did. Would recommend! — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) November 10, 2021

Lady Gaga was previously nominated in the Best Actress category at the Oscars for her leading role in the film A Star Is Born, and took home an Academy Award for Shallow, one of the songs she contributed to its soundtrack.

Joining her in House Of Gucci are Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, with A-listers Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek also among the supporting cast.