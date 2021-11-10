Lady Gaga at the House Of Gucci premiere Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Given she’s starring in one of the campest-looking films to come along in a long time, surely you weren’t expecting Lady Gaga to keep things low key at the House Of Gucci premiere, right?

The Oscar-winning singer served up high drama and high camp as she joined her co-stars at the UK premiere of the film in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday night, in a billowing purple gown.

And the designer of said dress? Well, Gucci, of course.

Gaga wore a billowing purple dress, which was designed by Gucci Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Gaga was photographed wafting the ensemble as she walked the red carpet, before posing for snaps with Salma Hayek, Adam Driver and Jared Leto.

In House Of Gucci, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, a socialite who had her fashion dynasty heir husband Maurizio Gucci murdered in a case that gripped Italy.

The Poker Face singer recently revealed she spent nine months living with an Italian accent both and on and off-camera to get into character, because she wanted to speak from a place that was “visceral” and “true”.

With co-stars Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Adam Driver Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Referring to reports she “suffered psychological difficulties” after staying in character for so long, she told the PA news agency: “I really feel that in some ways my process has been sensationalised into something. But I don’t like to lie about my work and my process so what I will say is this.

“I am a romantic when it comes to art. I had a romantic relationship with my character Patrizia, I had a romantic relationship with the script and I dove headfirst into this world because she is nothing like me.

“An inherently wide-eyed person that is looking to transgress society financially is something that I don’t identity with. So I spent a lot of time living my life looking for where money and value lie.”

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci Karwai Tang via Getty Images

She continued: “Then, there is the accent. Then there is the ability to talk as myself – meaning as Stefani [Gaga’s birth name] – with the accent, so that I knew that I could speak from a place that was visceral, that was true.

“Then there is this script which you have to analyse until you are dead behind the eyes. For me, I would stop at nothing to take take helm of my character.”