As far as movie transformations go, Jared Leto’s one for House Of Gucci has to be up there with the most dramatic.
The actor looks completely unrecognisable in the first trailer for the much-anticipated film.
In it, Jared plays Paolo Gucci, the former vice president and managing director of the fashion house Gucci.
He is seen wearing heavy facial prosthetics and sporting a receding hairline and moustache in the two-minute clip, which made its debut on Friday.
Of course, Jared is no stranger to drastically altering his appearance for film roles.
Jared lost weight and bleached off his eyebrows to play the role of Rayon, a transgender woman living with HIV, in 2014′s Dallas Buyers Club.
The role won the actor/singer a Golden Globe, as well as an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Back in 2007, Jared also piled the weight ON to play John Lennon’s assassin Mark Chapman in Chapter 27.
House Of Gucci, which is directed by Ridley Scott, recounts the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.
Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality who was the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.
Maurizio was the grandson of Gucci’s founder and was killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995, with his ex-wife later convicted of orchestrating the murder.
In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.
She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016.
House Of Gucci also stars Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.
While the internet has already had a lot of fun with memes of the film’s fashion and one particular line from Gaga’s character in the trailer, the film was received a less-than-enthusiastic response from members of the family it portrays.
House Of Gucci debuts in UK cinemas on 26 November.