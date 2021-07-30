As far as movie transformations go, Jared Leto’s one for House Of Gucci has to be up there with the most dramatic. The actor looks completely unrecognisable in the first trailer for the much-anticipated film. In it, Jared plays Paolo Gucci, the former vice president and managing director of the fashion house Gucci.

Universal Jared Leto in House Of Gucci

He is seen wearing heavy facial prosthetics and sporting a receding hairline and moustache in the two-minute clip, which made its debut on Friday. Of course, Jared is no stranger to drastically altering his appearance for film roles. Jared lost weight and bleached off his eyebrows to play the role of Rayon, a transgender woman living with HIV, in 2014′s Dallas Buyers Club. The role won the actor/singer a Golden Globe, as well as an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Back in 2007, Jared also piled the weight ON to play John Lennon’s assassin Mark Chapman in Chapter 27.