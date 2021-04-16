Gucci Heir Is 'Truly Disappointed' By Lady Gaga Movie About Fashion Family

Fans for months have been delighted by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver’s throwback (and meme-worthy) fashions as seen on the set of House of Gucci, set to hit cinemas this autumn.

The movie, however, has already received a less-than-enthusiastic response from members of the family it portrays.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the crime drama follows Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga), who was convicted of plotting the 1995 murder of her ex-husband, fashion impresario Maurizio Gucci (Driver). An Italian socialite, Reggiani served 18 years before she was released from prison in 2016.

Patrizia Gucci, Maurizio’s second cousin, told The Associated Press this week that she and her relatives are “truly disappointed” by Scott’s film ― at least based on what heavily circulated paparazzi photos have revealed thus far.

“They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system,” Gucci said on Wednesday. “Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”