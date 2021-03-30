Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Has Part Of Lung Removed Following Shooting

Lady Gaga’s dog walker has had part of his lung removed as a result of being shot when the singer’s beloved French bulldogs were stolen.

Ryan Fischer was walking three of the pop star’s pets near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood last month when two men jumped out of a car and tried to steal the animals.

In the ensuing struggle Ryan was confronted by a man carrying a semi-automatic handgun and shot once before two of the dogs, Koji and Gutave, were taken.

They were later returned unharmed after Gaga offered a 500,000 dollar (£363,000) reward. A third bulldog, named Miss Asia, ran away and was later recovered by police.

Ryan has described how he had been making a “remarkably fast” recovery when his lung collapsed and he had to have surgery.

Sharing an update on social media, Ryan revealed he has left hospital after undergoing surgery.