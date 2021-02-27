Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs have been returned safe and unharmed after being stolen in an armed robbery earlier this week. The heartbroken singer offered a $500,000 (£350,000) reward for Koji and Gustav to be returned after her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in Hollywood while out with the animals on Wednesday. He is currently in a stable condition in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the Associated Press newswire, the dogs were handed into the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on Friday.

Getty Lady Gaga

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be ”uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery, AP reported. No arrests have been made so far and the dogs have been reunited with Lady Gaga’s representatives, the LAPD said. It was not immediately clear how the woman who handed the animals in came to have them, with Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, telling the Press Association that they were “not providing any additional information at this time”.

Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives. https://t.co/c5Z5QMa944 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 27, 2021

The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 27, 2021

The victim is listed in stable condition after the shooting, and his injuries were described as being non-life-threatening.



LAPD Robbery Homicide Detectives will continue to investigate to ensure the persons responsible are ultimately arrested and brought before justice. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 27, 2021

On Friday, Lady Gaga – who is currently in Rome where she is shooting Sir Ridley Scott’s film about the Gucci fashion dynasty – pleaded for the dogs’ return in a post on Instagram. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she said. “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” she added.