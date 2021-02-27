Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs have been returned safe and unharmed after being stolen in an armed robbery earlier this week.
The heartbroken singer offered a $500,000 (£350,000) reward for Koji and Gustav to be returned after her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in Hollywood while out with the animals on Wednesday.
He is currently in a stable condition in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
According to the Associated Press newswire, the dogs were handed into the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on Friday.
The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be ”uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery, AP reported.
No arrests have been made so far and the dogs have been reunited with Lady Gaga’s representatives, the LAPD said.
It was not immediately clear how the woman who handed the animals in came to have them, with Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, telling the Press Association that they were “not providing any additional information at this time”.
On Friday, Lady Gaga – who is currently in Rome where she is shooting Sir Ridley Scott’s film about the Gucci fashion dynasty – pleaded for the dogs’ return in a post on Instagram.
“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she said.
“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” she added.
The dog walker tried to fight the two robbers off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semi-automatic handgun, before they stole the two dogs.
A third dog had run away but was recovered, TMZ noted.