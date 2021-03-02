Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Speaks Out Following Shooting: ‘A Lot Of Healing Needs To Happen’

Lady Gaga’s dog walker has opened up about being shot when two of the singer’s three French bulldogs were stolen as he walked them last week.

Ryan Fischer shared photos from his hospital bed and said “(a) lot of healing still needs to happen” but he looks forward to reuniting with the dogs.

Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home captured the moment Ryan was shot on a street just off Sunset Boulevard. It shows a white car pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

Police are seeking two men over the attack and said on Monday they are still investigating.