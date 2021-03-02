Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Speaks Out Following Shooting: ‘A Lot Of Healing Needs To Happen’

Lady Gaga’s dog walker has opened up about being shot when two of the singer’s three French bulldogs were stolen as he walked them last week.
Ryan Fischer shared photos from his hospital bed and said “(a) lot of healing still needs to happen” but he looks forward to reuniting with the dogs.
Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home captured the moment Ryan was shot on a street just off Sunset Boulevard. It shows a white car pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.
Police are seeking two men over the attack and said on Monday they are still investigating.
In his Instagram post, Ryan wrote: “While a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own.
“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”
The two dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed on Friday evening when a woman showed up at a Los Angeles police station with them.
Detectives do not believe she was involved in the robbery or shooting and did not know if she would receive the $500,000 reward Lady Gaga had offered for the dogs’ return. The singer is currently in Rome filming a movie.
Mr Fischer thanked Lady Gaga for her support during the ordeal, writing: “Your babies are back and the family is whole … we did it!”