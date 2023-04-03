Lady Gaga on the set of Joker: Folie A Deux Gotham via Getty Images

Lady Gaga fans had major cause for excitement last month when the first photos of the Oscar winner on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel were shared online.

The snaps quickly went viral, and while plenty of people were quick to share their joy, others pointed out the pictures were a little more on the subdued side than they were expecting from a singer and actor known for throwing everything at her performances.

Well, those critics can rest easy, because more photos have emerged from the Folie A Deux set, depicting Gaga well and truly throwing herself into her role as Harley Quinn.

Dressed in the same harlequin-print ensemble from the previous set of photos, the Poker Face singer can be seen on a set of stairs – mirroring an iconic scene from the first film – with dishevelled hair and smudged clown makeup.

Gaga will put her spin on Harley Quinn in the new film Gotham via Getty Images

The Oscar winner is well and truly throwing herself into the character Gotham via Getty Images

Other shots show her in the middle of a scene with co-star Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his performance in 2019’s Joker, and is reprising his role in the follow-up.

It has been reported that, unlike the first Joker film, sequel Folie A Deux – the title of which refers to a shared psychosis – will be a musical, and it looks like Gaga could be filming one number in the latest set photos.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Gotham via Getty Images

Gaga also performed in front of a blue screen Gotham via Getty Images

Although best known for her work as a Grammy-winning musician, Gaga has previously taken the lead in the films A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci, and won a Golden Globe for her role in the TV series American Horror Story: Hotel.

Joker proved hugely popular at the box office upon its release in 2019, and led the way at the following year’s Academy Awards with 11 nominations, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.