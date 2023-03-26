Lady Gaga has been spotted in character as Harley Quinn for the first time on the set of the new Joker sequel.
Last year, it was announced that the Oscar-winning musician (who, let’s not forget, is also an Oscar-nominated actor) would be teaming up with Joaquin Phoenix on a follow-up to 2019’s Joker titled Folie A Deux.
Filming on the project is now underway, with Gaga being photographed in her Harley Quinn costume for the first time over the weekend on set in New York.
The Poker Face singer was seen wearing a bright red jacket with a harlequin-style print corset underneath, while sporting slicked-back blonde hair and clown makeup.
At one point, the character was seen being escorted by police, at what appears to be a “Free Joker” protest.
When the photos were first shared online on Saturday, they sparked a huge reaction from fans of both Gaga and Joker on social media…
Towards the end of last year, Joker director Todd Phillips shared the first photo of Joaquin reprising the role that won him his first Oscar in 2020
In the intriguing photo, Joaquin is seen shirtless while staring blankly upwards, with his character apparently having his face shaved by an orderly.
Reports have claimed that, unlike the first Joker film, Folie A Deux – the title of which refers to a shared psychosis – would be a musical.
Joker proved hugely popular at the box office upon its release in 2019, and led the way at the following year’s Academy Awards with 11 nominations, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.
However, it wasn’t without its controversies, with many critics speaking out against the film’s depiction of mental illness and gun violence.