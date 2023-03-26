Lady Gaga will join Joaquin Phoenix in the new sequel to Joker Gotham via Getty Images

Lady Gaga has been spotted in character as Harley Quinn for the first time on the set of the new Joker sequel.

Last year, it was announced that the Oscar-winning musician (who, let’s not forget, is also an Oscar-nominated actor) would be teaming up with Joaquin Phoenix on a follow-up to 2019’s Joker titled Folie A Deux.

Filming on the project is now underway, with Gaga being photographed in her Harley Quinn costume for the first time over the weekend on set in New York.

Lady Gaga on the set of Joker: Folie A Deux MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The Poker Face singer was seen wearing a bright red jacket with a harlequin-style print corset underneath, while sporting slicked-back blonde hair and clown makeup.

At one point, the character was seen being escorted by police, at what appears to be a “Free Joker” protest.

Gaga in character as Harley Quinn Raymond Hall via Getty Images

When the photos were first shared online on Saturday, they sparked a huge reaction from fans of both Gaga and Joker on social media…

First look: Lady Gaga on the set of “Joker: Folie à Deux” in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Pv24C1h6oR — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) March 25, 2023

This is cinema pic.twitter.com/uY6rMtFHrz — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 25, 2023

LADY GAGA IN HER HARLEY QUINN OUTFIT???? IM GONNA FAINT pic.twitter.com/zVTFOAGuxo — allure (@allurequinn) March 25, 2023

Idk what she’s saying but I will follow Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn into war https://t.co/LVM9wgi6qX pic.twitter.com/xLhjd0eoms — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) March 25, 2023

Best Picture Winner Oscars 2025 pic.twitter.com/34lTQaGMyN — Raven (@ravenmarchel) March 25, 2023

HOW DO I RETQEET THIS A BILLION TIMES https://t.co/G5Qr3CWgQF — jj ❁ recovery ❁ edtwt dni (@yummbagels) March 26, 2023

this has increased my will to live by 387% https://t.co/sY7lc4WmYf — the hamburglar’s wife (@rigatonipajamas) March 25, 2023

Lady Gaga has been arrested on charges of not giving us the Telephone sequel or Artpop Act II pic.twitter.com/ykx8nt25FJ — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 25, 2023

this is what it feels like to be walking to/from a lady gaga concert in your outfit and everyone that passes you stares and takes pictures 😭 https://t.co/ovQrpB4cyz — 𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑥 🏹 (@holyh00ker) March 25, 2023

Can’t wait for this to become literally every drag performers personality in October (myself included) https://t.co/L64a8TPI6c — Weebee (@weebeesworld) March 25, 2023

This is easily the biggest gulf between how much I enjoyed a movie and how excited I am about the sequel. https://t.co/dfGMSo2xiQ — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) March 25, 2023

Towards the end of last year, Joker director Todd Phillips shared the first photo of Joaquin reprising the role that won him his first Oscar in 2020

In the intriguing photo, Joaquin is seen shirtless while staring blankly upwards, with his character apparently having his face shaved by an orderly.

Reports have claimed that, unlike the first Joker film, Folie A Deux – the title of which refers to a shared psychosis – would be a musical.

Joker proved hugely popular at the box office upon its release in 2019, and led the way at the following year’s Academy Awards with 11 nominations, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.