Joker Director Shares Intriguing First-Look Snap Of Joaquin Phoenix On Set Of Sequel

Joaquin Phoenix on the set of Joker Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Joker director Todd Phillips has shared an intriguing first-look photo of Joaquin Phoenix on the set of the film’s upcoming sequel.

On Saturday night, the filmmaker confirmed that production had officially begun on the new Joker sequel, sharing a cryptic snap of Joaquin in action on his first day on set.

In the picture, Joaquin is seen shirtless while staring at the ceiling, with his character apparently having his face shaved by an orderly.

At the end of the first film, Joaquin’s character Arthur Fleck was seen being admitted to Arkham State Hospital, the same place his mother was institutionalised, after establishing his Joker alter-ego.

It was previously reported that Folie A Deux – the title of which refers to a shared psychosis – would be a musical, with Gaga confirming her involvement in a theatrical tweet back in August.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The chart-topping singer previously bagged an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film A Star Is Born, and won Best Original Song for her contribution to its soundtrack.

She later took the lead in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, sharing the screen with Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Salma Hayak.

Joker proved hugely popular at the box office upon its release in 2019, and led the way at the Academy Awards the following year with 11 nominations, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.

However, it wasn’t without its controversies, with many criticising the film’s depiction of mental illness and gun violence.