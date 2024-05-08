Travis Kelce Just Landed His First Big Acting Role In This Mysterious New Ryan Murphy Show

Travis Kelce at last year's ESPY Awards Kansas City Star via Getty Images

Travis Kelce really has got it all going for him at the moment.

The NFL Super Bowl champ (and boyfriend to Taylor Swift) has had quite the six months since going public in his relationship with the pop sensation, and now he’s set to make his first foray into acting.

Deadline revealed this week that the Kansas City Chiefs player has been cast in Ryan Murphy’s mysterious new horror series Grotesquerie, opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

The show has only just started production, but Niecy has already shared a teaser video introducing her new co-star.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?” she said in an Instagram video, before dramatically revealing Travis.

“Jumping into new territory!” said Travis as the pair laughed together.

While further details about the anticipated new series are limited, Grotesquerie is set to premiere this autumn.

The show’s debut is also expected to coincide with the next American football season, where Travis will return to the field with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, following their victory at the 2024 Super Bowl.

And this isn’t the only TV project Travis has got coming up.

The sports star is also set to host the new Amazon game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, a new spin-off of the Fox series Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (the US equivalent of the UK’s Are You Smarter Than A 10 Year Old?), which will see contestants answer primary school questions with the help of a classroom full of celebrities.

Travis Kelce's profile has blown up in the past year thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift Erick W. Rasco via Getty Images

While Travis has some acting experience after hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2023 – along with a quick cameo alongside Taylor’s own appearance on the late night show October – Grotesquerie marks Travis’ first major acting role.

He also starred in his own reality dating series called Catching Kelce back in 2016, in which 50 women – one from each state – competed to be the girlfriend of the eligible bachelor.

