Resurfaced 2016 Video Shows Travis Kelce's Honest Thoughts On Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce discusses Taylor Swift in a 2016 interview with AfterBuzz TV. YouTube

Travis Kelce was already imagining a future with Taylor Swift even in 2016 ― but marriage apparently wasn’t in the cards.

A video the NFL star did eight years ago for AfterBuzz TV has resurfaced, and it sheds light on what the NFL star thought about his future girlfriend.

The video shows Travis deciding who he would “kiss, marry or kill” between Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, but it wasn’t easy for him.

“Damn, that’s messed up,” he said. “I don’t want to kill any of them.”

Host Kristina Ziss tries to soothe the Kansas City Chiefs player’s concerns by pointing out that it’s “just a game,” before adding cryptically: “It’s going to be harder to find real love so you gotta play this game.”

Travis decided he “unfortunately” had to kill Ariana, but pointed out his distress by saying: “I love you, but you’re gone.”

Ironically, considering his current romantic situation, Travis decided he’d want to “kiss” Taylor and “marry” Katy.

He didn’t explain his reasoning for merely kissing Taylor, because the host then asked him the same question about Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

“Oh, man, this is going to sound bad, but I don’t know which one’s which,” Travis responded.

You can see the complete segment below: