Travis Kelce Shared His Best Love Is Blind Impression – And It’s Absolutely Incredible

NFL star Travis Kelce wouldn’t be the first to admit that Love Is Blind is his guilty pleasure.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and boyfriend to Taylor Swift confessed that he’s a fan of the Netflix reality show in which contestants date without being able to see one another.

Once they find a strong connection in the ‘pods’, they quickly get engaged, meet in person and see if their love is strong enough to go all the way to their wedding day – where they either say “I do” or jilt their lover at the altar.

Help Travis convince Jason to watch Love is Blind 🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/d4zJ8VdodL — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 20, 2024

Speaking to his New Heights podcast, the American football star tried to convince brother and co-host Jason Kelce to watch the show.

“It is the worst trash ever. It’s worse than [his own reality dating show] Catching Kelce. But it is so f****** good,” he said.

When Jason insisted that he’s not going to watch it, Travis replied that he just wants his brother to “hear” one girl.

Travis then proceeded to give his best impression of season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell in a whining voice: “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?”

Chelsea herself has since watched the clip, sharing on Instagram that she felt like she needed to “crawl under a rock at this point” because of the sport star’s impersonation.

She joked: “Taylor Swift if you’re watching it with him, please stop.”