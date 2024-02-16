Sorry, Travis Kelce Wants To Do What With His Super Bowl Beard Trimmings?

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Kelce is thinking about holding on to one strange Super Bowl keepsake.

During Thursday’s episode of his New Heights podcast, the newly-minted three-time NFL champion told his co-host and brother Jason Kelce how he might keep beard trimmings from his first post-Super Bowl shave.

Wondering aloud about his plans for his facial hair, the Kansas City Chiefs star said he had no clue what he was “gonna do with this thing.”

When the elder Kelce suggested that his little brother shave and store his beard trimmings for a one-day auction off “for charity,” Travis Kelce seemed game saying, “That sounds fun.”

He added, “I might wanna keep this thing myself.”

Travis Kelce is thinking through what to do with his scruffy beard from the Super Bowl, pictured here ahead of the game on Feb. 2. via Associated Press

Getting a bit sentimental, Kelce admitted he was going to “miss” his post-season scruff, which he previously told podcast listeners that he started growing out before Christmas 2023 because of the “power” it gives him.

He also recalled telling ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, “I don’t know what I’m gonna do with this thing. I might just shave it off and put it in a Ziploc bag and keep it with all my other Super Bowl memorabilia.”

Explaining how he sees the beard as a type of trophy, Kelce continued, “Sometimes you just gotta work for things. You gotta enjoy the ride. Not care about what you look like, not care about how you present yourself, you just show up and you grind.”