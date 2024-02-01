Travis Kelce Reveals If He'll Be Taylor Swift's Date To The Grammys

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Kelce is trying to keep his head in the game before Super Bowl LVIII.

While there was some speculation the NFL star would be on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s arm at this weekend’s Grammy Awards, Kelce confirmed he won’t be around for the biggest night in music.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I’ve got practice on Sunday,” he said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

This year, Swift is nominated for six awards, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

“Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we’ve got in a week,” the tight end added.

Although Kelce isn't joining Swift at the Grammys, it's still unknown if she'll be able to make it to the Super Bowl to support Kelce. Getty

While Kelce and Swift’s relationship has caused a frenzy, the athlete told McAfee his personal life is not going to be a distraction on the field.

“Football is my main focus right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of people counting on me ... and on top of that, it’s in my heart to be able to pour everything I got out there on the field.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It’s still up in the air if Swift will make it to the big game to support Kelce.