Taylor Swift Has A Massive Surprise For Fans As She Unveils New Album The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift performing in Brazil last year Buda Mendes/TAS23 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift had an epic surprise for her fans on the morning of her latest album’s release – 15 more tracks than they bargained for.

On Friday, the record-breaking Grammy winner unveiled The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th album overall, made up of 16 new songs including collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

But Swifties wound up getting more than they bargained for when, just hours after the release, Taylor revealed she had something else up her sleeve.

“The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” she revealed.

“I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past two years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine… pic.twitter.com/y8pyDK8VTd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024

And yeah… fans were left pretty stunned by the announcement:

TAYLOR SWIFT REALLY HAD THE NERVE TO ASK WHO’S AFRAID OF LITTLE OLD ME AND THEN DROPPED A DOUBLE ALBUM #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/NJBSRyrCvs — marley (@marleyharper) April 19, 2024

BARELY GETTING ADJUSTED TO TTPD AND TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES A SECRET DOUBLE ALBUM LIKE YOU WANT ME TO COLLAPSE ??? HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO GO ABOUT OUR NORMAL LIVES HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT ABOUT THAT ?? — The M(anu)script 🤍 (@redligion) April 19, 2024

31 SONGS IN THE MIDDLE OF A RECORD BREAKING TOUR IN THE MIDDLE OF RE-RECORDS TAYLOR SWIFT IS NOT LIKE THE REST OF US SHE IS WIRED SOOOOOO DIFFERENTLY — kimani🥂 (@onthattightrope) April 19, 2024

I haven't even finished listening to the first part https://t.co/7UtOc9PA46 pic.twitter.com/YXCewRdefQ — Brojack (@dontwannashar3) April 19, 2024

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ITS A DOUBLE ALBUM WITH 15 EXTRA SONGS?! TAYLOR SWIFT THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/re8PAzkYuq — dani 🏎 (@danielaa_g9) April 19, 2024

My TL Right now haha pic.twitter.com/vW4KekBzQ6 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) April 19, 2024

you're telling me taylor swift wrote not one but TWO albums WHILE performing at a sold out world tour that shattered records ??????????? https://t.co/wDv9ASC25B — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) April 19, 2024

I told my husband to go to bed. I can't have him here while I listen to The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 19, 2024

how i’ll show up to tomorrow’s zoom calls after pulling another taylor swift double album all nighter pic.twitter.com/apmyKxNmNR — kyle elizabeth 🌙 (@kylekerch) April 19, 2024

I’M NOT EVEN TWO SONGS IN YET AND WE ALREADY HAVE A SECOND ALBUM WHATTT https://t.co/oGhFI7oThN pic.twitter.com/X0YAJglM8Y — melissa (@liaswaeltis) April 19, 2024

When the first half of the collection was released, Taylor told fans: “[The Tortured Poets Department is] an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure.

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted.

“This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”

The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and… pic.twitter.com/41OObGyJDW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024

At 31 songs in total (the reverse of her “lucky number”, 13), The Tortured Poets Department is officially Taylor’s longest album to date.

Like the first half, the second is produced by frequent Taylor collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dresser, with intriguing song titles including Chloe Or Sam Or Sophia Or Marcus, Imgonnagetyouback, ThanK you AIMee and So High School.