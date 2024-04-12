Taylor Swift Fans React To Her But Daddy I Love Him Song Being 5 Minutes Long

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Swifties notoriously study any and all updates on Taylor Swift — and just landed a big one.

When Swift shared the track list for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, in February, fans began speculating that one of its songs, But Daddy I Love Him, is about one of Swift’s exes. Although it’s still unknown if the song is about one of the artist’s past partners, fans at least know something new about the track — that it’s nearly six minutes long.

The song’s length was revealed Thursday when music streaming platforms updated their page for Swift’s new album.

On X, formerly Twitter, Swifties posted about the track’s duration.

“BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM BEING ALMOST 6 MINUTES LONG??? WE ARE EATING GOOD,” one fan wrote.

“BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM 5:40??!! DOES SHE WANT TO KILL US?????!!!!” another posted.

While But Daddy I Love Him is far from her longest track, Swift has written several intimate songs for personal closure in the past — spurring rabid speculation on who or what the new song may be about.

“But daddy I love him and I can fix him (no really) is giving matty healy. I’ll let y’all sit on that for a minute,” wrote one user on X.

Swift briefly dated Matty Healy, the frontman for The 1975, last year. The separation followed disparaging remarks Healy made in January 2023 about rapper Ice Spice, whom Swift collaborated with on the song Karma.

Swift has since moved on to greener pastures; she hard-launched her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce in October.

Swift fans are anticipating the release of her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and discovering what its sixth song, "But Daddy I Love Him," is about. Chris Pizzello/Associated Press