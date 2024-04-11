Travis Kelce Says He Doesn't Know 'How The F**k' He Ever Caught Taylor Swift's Eye

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Kelce says he’s still stunned that his world-famous girlfriend ever gave him the time of day.

The Kansas City Chiefs star reflected on dating Taylor Swift during Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, after rapper Lil Dicky, aka David Burd, offered Kelce his unfiltered take on the fascination surrounding America’s “it” couple.

“I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met your most popular beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love and it’s just real,” Burd told Kelce.

“I think anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser,” he added. “But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it, and they acknowledge they love it, because there’s just something so American about it ... There’s something just classic about it.”

Kelce then hilariously shared his own perspective: “She wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the fuck I did it.”

Burd countered that Kelce actually does know ― it’s because he “called [Swift] out” on his podcast. He was referring to the time Kelce did just that after attending one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in 2023, in hopes of giving Swift a “friendship” bracelet with his number on it.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift share a kiss after the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in February. John Locher/Associated Press

“Oh no, 100%, I know exactly how I did it,” Kelce cheekily told Burd.

While the combined fame of the billionaire pop star and the recent Super Bowl champion has been hard to ignore, New Heights co-host Jason Kelce said his own life “has not changed that much.” His brother, meanwhile, said things couldn’t be better.