Ted Lasso Star and BBC Radio 2 Host Lead Celebrity Race Across The World 2024 Line-Up

Celebrity Race Across The World is finally back for a second season next month, with four famous faces set to embark on a brand new adventure.

Following the success of the inaugural spin-off season last year – which challenged four celebrities to get from Morocco to Norway with no smartphones, bank cards or plane travel – a fresh crop of cast members are set to embark on a new adventure.

The brand new season will welcome presenter Jeff Brazier and his son, Freddy, Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary Ellen, model Kelly Brook and her husband, Jeremy and BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé), Sam.

Each pair will begin their journey at the gateway to the Amazon in Belém, Northern Brazil, passing through five checkpoints across the length of South America, to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

The celebs will have to reach their destination across an 12,500km race without the help of modern technology, and rely instead on their skills and the kindness of strangers.

In previous seasons of the BAFTA award-winning show, the contestants only received the cash equivalent of a one-way economy air ticket to their destination to pay for all travel, food and accommodation.

Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer at Studio Lambert said in a press statement: “After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series – we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits.”

Last year’s inaugural series hosted weather presenter Alex Beresford, All Saints singer Mel Blatt, McFly drummer Harry Judd and British racing driver and pundit Billy Monger along with their nearest and dearest.

The teams started off in Marrakesh, Morocco with the aim of reaching Tromso, Norway, and it was Alex and his dad, Noel, who arrived at their destination first.