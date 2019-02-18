Teenager In A Coma Woke Up To Discover She'd Given Birth

A teenager who went to bed with a headache and fell into a coma woke up four days later to the surprise news that she’d become a mother.

Ebony Stevenson, 18, did not know she was pregnant and simply thought she was feeling unwell when she went to bed early on December 2.

But the headache quickly got worse and Stevenson suffered five seizures, leading to her being rushed to Royal Oldham Hospital and put into a medically induced coma.

The Sports Physiotherapy student didn’t have a bump, experienced no morning sickness and had not missed a period.

This was because Stevenson has two uteruses, a condition called uterus didelphys which is thought to affect one in every 3,000 women.

Only one of Stevenson’s uteruses had a fallopian tube to carry an egg, which meant her chances of conception were very low.

Paramdeics told her mother Sheree that her daughter had suffered from preeclampsia – a pregnancy complication which causes high blood pressure and can damage organs – which had caused the seizures.

They told her Stevenson was pregnant and said that the baby needed to be delivered right away.

Sheree said: “It was a strange moment because I had no time to prepare for it.”

Stevenson underwent an emergency caesarean on Monday 3 December and gave birth to a baby girl, just over three hours after the first seizure.