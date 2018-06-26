PA Specialist dive teams and onshore rescue parties are combing the lake as the search continues for a second day

The missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared after getting into difficulty in a lake has been named by Staffordshire Police as Ryan Evans.

Emergency services were called to Westport Lake, Stoke-on-Trent, after three children were seen struggling on Monday afternoon.

Two of the children made it safely out of the lake but on Tuesday the rescue operation to try to find Ryan had entered its second day.

Frogmen from Nottinghamshire Police and shore-line search teams in dry-suits remain at the scene as the search operation was continuing, with authorities saying the underwater search was taking place in “extremely difficult conditions” at one end of the lake, where a witness last spotted Ryan.