Birmingham Teenager Stabbed Outside His College Dies In Hospital

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed outside his sixth form college in Birmingham on Wednesday has died.

The student suffered a serious stab wound to his chest and had been in a coma since the attack outside Joseph Chamberlain College in Balsall Heath.

West Midlands Police said in a statement on Saturday: “Sadly the 16-year-old’s life support system was switched off last night and he passed away in hospital with his family around him.”