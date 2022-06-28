No, Telling Men To Get Vasectomies Is Not The Answer Right Now

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images A vasectomy sign at a pro-choice protest in the US.

Since news of the overturning of Roe V Wade broke on Friday, ending the constitutional right to abortion in the US after almost half a century, abortion rights activists have galvanised, and social media efforts have amplified.

You may have seen posts alluding to the fact that a woman can only foster one full pregnancy a year, while a man can impregnate multiple people in a day, should he have the opportunity. And the solution often suggested: vasectomy, the surgical procedure that cuts or seals the tubes that carry a man’s sperm.

Advertisement

Amid so much anger around the policing of women’s bodies, the impulse to suggest that men’s bodies should also be policed is understandable.

In a world of reduced abortion access, where women are left either to manage birth control or carry their babies to full term, people are once again suggesting we shift the onus to men in the form of mandatory vasectomies.

You wanna know what prevents abortions? Vasectomies. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) June 25, 2022

time to get those vasectomies, boys. — Big Anthony (@theneedledrop) June 24, 2022

Advertisement

In fact, this view has been circulating on social media for a while now. And while many people are probably not being literal in their calls for vasectomies, it speaks to the widespread rage over moves to control bodily autonomy.

However, many people are pointing out the flaws in the argument.

Vasectomies aren’t an ‘alternative’ to abortion

This suggestion has basic logistical failings, as PHD researcher Georgia Grainger, from the Centre for the Social History of Health and Healthcare in Glasgow, has pointed out in a Twitter thread.

As a historian of vasectomies, Grainger, aka @sniphist on Twitter, stresses that the procedure is not an alternative to abortion.

This is because women will still need terminations, she says, both of wanted and unwanted pregnancies, regardless of vasectomies and other forms of birth control.

Nor are vasectomies a failsafe form of birth control – and when in rare cases they do fail, it’s not usually obvious until the pregnancy is identified, she says.

Advertisement

If the pregnancy is a wanted pregnancy but is either ectopic or otherwise not viable or dangerous, then a vasectomy explicitly cannot prevent that - they were wanting to be pregnant, it's a biological mishap and needs to be treated with abortion. — Georgia Grainger (@sniphist) June 25, 2022

If it's caused by failed birth control, then... Vasectomies can fail too! It's unlikely but absolutely possible. Sometimes the vas deferens heals itself years later. And there's no way to know, unlike a split condom or missed Pill, so no Plan B. — Georgia Grainger (@sniphist) June 25, 2022

In her thread, Grainger also highlights that even if someone had insisted they’d had the surgery, could you trust that they really had?

Especially, in the case of abusive relationships or sexual assault, why would someone who doesn’t respect consent take up an invasive surgery for the benefit of someone else?

Forced sterilisations are deeply problematic

Grainger stresses this important historical point. Forced sterilisations have been trialled as several points during history and they enforce eugenics, she says. The policy has predominantly been targeted at minority groups to stop them from procreating.

Advertisement

In US history, indigenous Americans, Black and Latinx people, incarcerated peoples, and poor communities endured forced sterilisations.

These groups were targeted throughout the 20th century, with nearly 70,000 people forcibly sterilised (and not just men, an overwhelming amount were working-class women of colour).

If you think a "mandatory vasectomy til men prove they can be a father" is even a fun thought experiment, I recommend you go and read up on eugenics. Plus, that inevitably becomes "mandatory IUDs for women" too, which again, has happened in recent US history. — Georgia Grainger (@sniphist) June 25, 2022

Germany also has a history of coercive sterilisation, having sterilised disabled people, institutionalised people, and even alcoholics. In Nazi Germany, the Hereditary Health Court also known as the Genetic Health Court, was a court that decided whether people should be forcibly sterilised.

Grainger is not the only one to point out these troubling historical precedents.

i am BEGGING other white people to stop talking about mandatory vasectomies as if Black and Indigenous peoples haven’t been subjected to centuries of involuntary sterilization. there are other ways to discuss contraception and pregnancy prevention that don’t invoke eugenics. — ren 🏳️‍🌈♿️🏳️‍⚧️ (@cripcryptid) June 27, 2022

Advertisement

my loves who are confused/unsettled by my take is: Men HAVE been forcibly sterilized, it’s called eugenics. — nas🧚🏽‍♀️ (@nahzizzle) June 26, 2022

forced sterilization of cis-men would ultimately impact Black and brown men the most as all of these restrictions always target the most vulnerable of our population — nas🧚🏽‍♀️ (@nahzizzle) June 24, 2022

hi this is called eugenics! what is so hard for people to understand about this? BODILY AUTONOMY FOR EVERYONE, NOT PUNISHMENT. pic.twitter.com/kLZomQGkQB — Elly Belle 🔮 (famously not a woman) (@literElly) June 26, 2022

Bodily autonomy for all, not some

People have also pointed out that if we want better rights and autonomy for women and people who can get pregnant, this has to mean protecting these rights for everybody

Do we really want men to face the same bodily scrutiny applied to women – and for men who chose not to go through the procedure to be vilified?

Advertisement

Nor does the vasectomy vs abortion binary do much for trans and nonbinary people who also need access to abortions, and are often excluded from discussions of these human rights.

The pro-choice movement is all about bodily autonomy and protecting everyone’s right to make decisions about their own bodies — nas🧚🏽‍♀️ (@nahzizzle) June 24, 2022

As the debate continues, Grainger’s insights have gone viral on Twitter, amassing more than 75,000 likes.

But, as she pointed out in her own thread, she is still pro-vasectomy, as long as they’re for the right reasons and for people who genuinely want them.

Ultimately, we shouldn’t pit vasectomies against abortions, she says. Abortions will always be needed, whether because the pregnancy is failing, the pregnant person is at risk, because there wasn’t consent to the sex in the first place, or simply because the pregnant person doesn’t want children.

Advertisement