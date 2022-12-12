FilippoBacci via Getty Images *Takes note of all 10*

If you want to know just how spicy your relationship really is, one expert has shared the 10 questions you should be able to answer about your other half’s sexual preferences.

Lauren Consol, a popular marriage and family therapist, has a massive 127k followers on TikTok and takes to the popular video sharing app to share her love and sex advice.

According to the pro, if you’re able to answer at least half of her 10 questions (which get increasingly spicy, she warns) you’re doing something right.

If not, she advises asking them to allow for clear communication about sexual wants and needs.

The questions, shared in one of Consol’s latest videos, cover everything from how many times your partner would like to get intimate with you to their porn watching habits.

Ready? Okay, buckle up - here’s Consol’s 10 questions.

How often would your partner ideally like to be having sex? Which part of their body are they most confident about and least confident about? When does your partner feel the sexiest? What does foreplay mean to them and what does it look like? How do they like you to initiate sex? What are two of their biggest turn ons and two of their biggest turn offs? What is one of their biggest fantasies in bed? What is one of their ‘highlight reel’ moments in their sexual experiences? What are their go to search terms if they’re watching porn? What do they think about when they masturbate?

Maybe not conversations to have around the dinner table (especially if housemates or kids are around), but according to Consol’s thousands of followers, they’ve certainly inspired some chats.