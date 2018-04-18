Tenants Tsar Needed Post-Grenfell To Protect UK's Renters, Says Labour

A tenants tsar and extending Freedom Of Information law to cover housing associations form part of post-Grenfell housing reforms to be unveiled by Labour.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party is proposing a series of measures to better protect social housing residents, including forcing landlords to carry out fire safety tests, after the devastating North Kensington inferno claimed the lives of 71 people in June 2017.

In the wake of the tragic blaze, it emerged that residents had repeatedly raised fears that the tower block was a fire hazard with power-holders.

A criminal investigation and a judge-led public inquiry into what caused the blaze are underway, but the local authority opting for a cheaper, more flammable cladding which allowed the fire to spread more quickly is widely accepted to be a key factor.

Corbyn and Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey will unveil their housing green paper to fix the “broken” system which sees tenants ignored on Thursday.

It includes: