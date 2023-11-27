UK Gardeners Urged To Grab A Tennis Ball For 1 Reason

Manuel Breva Colmeiro via Getty Images A tennis ball lying on the lawn of the garden

As the freezing weather draws closer and closer in, it gets tougher and tougher for your wildlife to thrive.



We’ve recommended tactics like feeding hedgehogs, leaving leaf piles on your lawn, and even keeping off your own grass as methods to help your garden (and everything in it) survive the colder months.



But now, a new request has been made of UK gardeners; “In winter, leave a rubber ball floating on the pond... that way, any animals in the pond will have oxygen,” the RSPCA says.



Of course, it doesn’t have to be a rubber ball; a tennis ball does a great job. But why does it work, and what’s the best method?



Tennis balls can help to give wildlife drinking water

The issue is not, as I’d assumed it would be, that the ice made the water too inaccessible and hard for beasties to access.



Nor is it, as is the case with lake-bound fish, that the lack of gaseous exchange deprives your pond’s fish and insects of oxygen; “Don’t worry too much about your pond freezing over, as algae and pond plants continue to produce oxygen even in winter,” Wild About Gardens says.



The problem comes instead with the wildlife who want to access your pond’s water for something to drink. After all, “It is also important to keep the water topped up during the chilly winter months as sources of water can become frozen and more difficult to find,” The Wildlife Trusts shared.



In this case, “you could leave a small ball on the surface [of your pond] overnight, removing it in the morning to allow access to the water,” Wild About Gardens suggests.

Advertisement



It’s not the only possible use of the ball