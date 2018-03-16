All Sections
    • NEWS
    16/03/2018 18:48 GMT

    'Terrifying' Gaudari Ski Resort Lift Malfunction Injuries Eight In Georgia

    At least eight people were injured.

    At least eight people were injured when a malfunctioning ski lift hurled people from their seats in the Georgian ski resort of Gaudari on Friday, local media reported.

    Video shot by people next to the lift, posted on social media, showed skiers jumping or falling from the carriages, as horrified onlookers shouted in panic.

    The lift appeared to be moving backwards and dangerously fast, leading to a pile-up of broken and twisted chairs at the lift’s lowest point.

    No one was seriously injured.

    Гудаури. Авария на подъемнике. С огромной скоростью кресла поехали назад. В креслах сидели люди, огромное количество. Кресла сбились все в кучу, в месиво. Не все успевали спрыгивать, потому что перекладина для безопасности не поднималась, только в начале пути. Масса раненых, с переломами, в том числе и спины. При этом остальные подъемники продолжают работу. Мы спрыгнули, нам повезло. Нас никто не слушает и люди продолжают садиться. Кто собирался ехать - передумайте.

    Yuri Leontyev, from Belarus, was on the ski lift with two friends when the incident occurred.

    “The ski lift stopped and started going in reverse,” the 32-year-old told CNN

    “We had to jump from it, because at the bottom (of the hill) it was total trash and no chance to stay safe.”

    Georgia Today reported that the lift was travelling at double the normal speed and left skiiers “shaken and shocked”. 

    The Mountain Resorts Development Company of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia has reportedly contacted ski lift manufacturer, the Doppelmayr Garaventa group, to investigate the cause of the incident.

