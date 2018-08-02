Armed Police Arrest Man, 20, On Suspicion Of Plotting Terrorist Acts

A 20-year-old man from north-west London has been arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, assisted by the Met Police Firearms Command carried out a pre-planned operation to arrest the man in the north-west London area at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

He is being held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and is in custody at a south London police station, the Met Police said.

