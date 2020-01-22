Monty Python comedian Terry Jones has died, at the age of 77. The late actor and director’s agent confirmed news of his death on Wednesday afternoon. His family later said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones. “Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock Terry Jones, pictured in 2015

They continued: “Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades. “His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath. “We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful. We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely.”

Daily Mail/Shutterstock Terry famously played Brian's mother, Mandy, in Life Of Brian

Terry was one of the founding members of the comedy trope, which also featured Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Gillam and the late Graham Chapman. Together, they would go on to appear in films like Life Of Brian and The Meaning Of Life, which Terry directed, as well as starring in. In 2014, he and his co-stars reunited for a string of shows at London’s O2 Arena.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock The Monty Python troupe pictured in 2014