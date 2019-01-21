Tesco Rolls Back The Price Of Freddos To 10p – But For One Week Only

Remember the good old days when Freddos used to be 10p? Tesco is now rolling back the price of the frog-shaped bar – but for one week only.

The cost of Freddos has long been used as a way to complain about inflation. And rightly so, the 18g Cadbury bar cost just 10p in the nineties, reaching a peak of 30p in 2018 – an eye-watering 200% increase since 2000.

So why now? Tesco said its temporary reduction in price follows pressure from customers, who made repeated requests for them to reduce it – even after Cadbury cut the cost from 30p to 25p in March of last year.

Tesco’s special deal is part of a wider range of celebratory price drops which the supermarket has launched to mark its centenary year.