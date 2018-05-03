Tesla has had both the best and worst quarter in its history after it revealed it had burned through a record $745.3m in cash. The electric car company has struggled to reach profitability since its launch due to huge R&D costs and production hurdles. This was then compounded when its founder Elon Musk conducted a bizarre earnings call with investors where he lambasted some analysts for their “boring, bonehead questions.”

Stephen Lam / Reuters

Unsurprisingly, Wall Street took that about as well as you would expect and the company’s shares dropped 5% during the call. Yet despite Musk’s sometimes curt handling of the phone call he remained positive that 2018 would finally be the year that Tesla makes a profit. “It’s high time we became profitable.” said Musk. “The truth is you’re not a real company until you are, frankly. That’s our focus right now.” One of the ways Musk plans to do this is through massively automating much of the factory line that produces Tesla’s cars. Robots already play a considerable role in the process but Musk is betting heavily on them finally allowing the company to produce the magic number of cars (5,000) per month in order for it to be profitable.

Handout . / Reuters