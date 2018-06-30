Tessa Thompson has been praised by fans, after discussing her sexuality and revealing that she is “attracted to men and also to women”.

The ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ star made her comments in an interview with Net-A-Porter, telling the fashion retailer’s magazine: “If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Following her interview, many fans have taken to Twitter to praise Tessa: