Boris Johnson’s controversial Test and Trace service is hiring a “lessons learnt analyst” at a salary of up to £45,000. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has posted a vacancy for the year-long “senior executive officer” role, which will be based in the Joint Biosecurity Centre. The job advert for the post, which will be part of a “Continuous Improvement Unit”, lists a range of necessary qualifications including “seeing the big picture”, “data manipulation and analysis skills” and “understanding of the political landscape”. Among the duties will be to “effectively scope Lessons Learnt reviews and agree terms of reference with sponsor(s) and key stakeholder(s), taking account of cost, time and quality factors”.

The advert, shared with HuffPost UK, states: “The Lessons Learnt Team focuses on outbreaks in areas and workplaces, identifying learning opportunities, conducting interviews, research and analysis to identify best practice and recommendations.” Boris Johnson this week defended the £37bn allocated to Test and Trace claiming it was “a very valuable thing” that enabled ministers to understand the pandemic in a “very granular way”. But the service, run by Tory peer Dido Harding, has been dogged with criticism since its launch last April. The National Audit Office and the Public Accounts Committee have highlighted its use of outsourced private firms, consultants being paid £1,000 a day and poor performance on contact tracing and testing turnaround times.

