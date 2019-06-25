Tfl Apologies For Approving Advert Making Light Of Women Being Murdered

Transport for London has apologised for an advert which appeared to make light of women murdered on dates.

The advert by taxi-hailing app Kapten depicted a man staring down the camera and the words “When you recognises your blind date from the news ... Get me out of here Kapten.”

Work is being carried out to remove the advert from tubes after several people complained about it on social media. Many questioning how the advert could have been signed off in the first place.

Siân Berry, the Green Party London Assembly member, was one of the people who tweeted about the advert. She said she would ask the mayor “how that happened”.

“It literally jumps at you with offensiveness and there are supposed to be checks,” Berry tweeted. “TfL themselves have good adverts on safe travel so how it was missed I don’t know. Grim.”