Two Men Released Under Investigation After A-Level Maths Paper Leaked Online

Two men arrested after details of an A-level maths paper were leaked ahead of a test this month have been released under investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody on Monday, but have since been released and enquiries are ongoing, officers said.



Images of a paper set by the exam body appeared online shortly before the maths test was sat by students on Friday June 13.

Exam board Edexcel said it was aware that images of the paper “were circulated in a very limited way shortly before the exam”.

Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President, Schools at Pearson Edexcel, said: “We understand students are rightfully concerned and want a fair playing field. The actions we have taken to strengthen our security processes has enabled us, in conjunction with the police, to quickly identify those who we believe were involved in the breach and to take swift and immediate action.

“We are systematically working through all leads and, as we continue to investigate the suspects, this will enable us to further hone in on anyone that has gained an advantage, and take action accordingly. Our key priority is ensuring no students are disadvantaged in any way.”

The incident comes after similar leaks in 2017 and 2018 when A-level maths papers were put up online ahead of the tests.

The leaks were probed by the police and evidence was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration over whether criminal charges should be brought.

Earlier this year, Pearson said it would be trialling a scheme where microchips were placed in exam packs to track the date, time and location of the bundles.