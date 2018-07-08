Thai Cave Rescue: Operation Underway To Save 12 Trapped Boys And Coach

Tyrone Siu / Reuters Soldiers arrive outside the Tham Luang cave complex, where 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach are trapped inside a flooded cave, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand.

The operation to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a cave in Thailand has begun, officials have said.

The group has been trapped for more than two weeks after monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

The acting Chiang Rai governor told reporters “today is D-Day” with 13 foreigner and five Thai divers taking part in the rescue.

The operation began at 10am local time (4am BST) on Sunday and he said it would take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.

Thai army commander Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam said the 13 “will continuously come out in approximately two to four days, which all may change depending on weather and water conditions”.

The only way to bring them out of Tham Luang Nang Non in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.